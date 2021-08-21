Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 63,900 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,944,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,764. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

