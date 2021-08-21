Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASR. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 11.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.93. 14,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,649. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $104.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

