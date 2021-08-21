Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report sales of $781.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $779.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $764.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of GO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 625,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,393. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $517,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,840. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amundi bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

