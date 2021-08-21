Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Greif by 2.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Greif by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Greif by 4.5% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Greif by 4.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 136,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48. Greif has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

