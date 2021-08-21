Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,600 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 287,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLC opened at 47.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 28.95. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 52-week low of 9.85 and a 52-week high of 54.00.

