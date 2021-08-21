Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,425. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

