Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.030-$6.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.10 million-$911.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.20 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.180 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. 547,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

