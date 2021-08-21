Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 708 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 288,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 1,530,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,051. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

