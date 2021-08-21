Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

IJR stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

