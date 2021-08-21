Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.61. 3,238,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

