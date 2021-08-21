Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 453.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $3,915,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. 89,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,692. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

