Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.27. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 532 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $686.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $265,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

