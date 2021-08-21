Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Reaches Market Cap of $438,548.27

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $438,548.27 and $360,461.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.00831015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048908 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

