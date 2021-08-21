GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. GoPro also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoPro.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76. GoPro has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,600 shares of company stock worth $4,825,176. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $71,542,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GoPro by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

