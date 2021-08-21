Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Medicenna Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,910,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.