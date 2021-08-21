Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $157,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYJ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 104.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

