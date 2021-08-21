Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,871 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,022 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 959.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,349 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.95. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

