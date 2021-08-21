Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $636.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.