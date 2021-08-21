Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.20.

GL opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,350 shares of company stock worth $6,501,205. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globe Life (GL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.