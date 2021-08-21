Global Ports (LON:GPH) Trading Down 0.9%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50). 2,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 68,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The firm has a market cap of £72.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

