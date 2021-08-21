Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to announce $95.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.50 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $82.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $381.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 69.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66,625 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.41. 494,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,652. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

