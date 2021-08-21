Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Global-e Online Ltd. provides platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. Global-e Online Ltd. is based in PETAH-TIKVA."

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,318,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,485,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,473,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

