Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLBE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $79.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,318,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $70,485,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $44,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $39,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

