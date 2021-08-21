GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

