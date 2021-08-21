Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of G traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.88. 487,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.15. Genpact has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

