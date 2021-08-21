Genesis Shards (GS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.42 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00057028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00132168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.38 or 0.00150616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,560.92 or 1.00363456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.79 or 0.00922998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.68 or 0.06671894 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.