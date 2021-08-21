General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 11.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,856. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49. General American Investors has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $44.36.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.