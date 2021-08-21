Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells $1,775,000.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $2,623,620.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $4,237,500.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $1,937,750.00.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $718.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

