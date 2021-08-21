Gems Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,148.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $413,373.80 and approximately $6,148.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gems has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00817773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00105261 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.