Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $61,177.00

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. Gem Exchange And Trading has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $61,177.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.88 or 0.00830856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00048498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Profile

Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,506,369 coins. The official website for Gem Exchange And Trading is www.gxtglobal.com . Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

