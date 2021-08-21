GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.