GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

GCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE GCP opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

