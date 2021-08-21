Garrison Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $241.05. The company had a trading volume of 396,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

