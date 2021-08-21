Garrison Point Advisors LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.04. 983,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $105.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.