Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

SHY remained flat at $$86.20 during trading on Friday. 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,342. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

