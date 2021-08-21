Garrison Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. 3,962,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,594,435. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.