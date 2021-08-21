Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,153. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.