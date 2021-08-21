Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.26. The company had a trading volume of 484,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.27. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

