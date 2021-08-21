Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $147,000 in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth $1,806,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth $1,898,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth $2,203,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 36.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 141,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SunOpta by 156.1% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,125,000 after buying an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other SunOpta news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $231,597.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,109.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,532 shares of company stock worth $523,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 313,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.96. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

