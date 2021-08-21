Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,255,000 after buying an additional 741,581 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock valued at $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.93. 988,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,337. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.84.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

