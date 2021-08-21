Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Garmin posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

GRMN opened at $170.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.89. Garmin has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $171.31. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 342,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

