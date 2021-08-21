Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,586. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

