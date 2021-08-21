Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

