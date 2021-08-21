Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.61. 3,263,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.