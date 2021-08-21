Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $527,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.9% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.55. 2,404,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

