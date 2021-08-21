Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.67. 9,335,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

