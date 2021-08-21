Gables Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 159,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,707,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.55. The company has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

