Gables Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,898,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,905,543. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

