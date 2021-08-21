FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for The Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $14.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $329.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.