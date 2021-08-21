FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $11.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Shares of LOW opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

